Sridevi's lookalike Dipali Choudhary enacts scenes from Laadla, Sadma; fan says 'kudrat ka karishma'. Watch

Late actor Sridevi's fans have discovered online her doppelganger Dipali Choudhary. Dipali calls herself a 'Haryanvi actress' and has over 33.4 k followers on Instagram. She has posted many video clips, lip-syncing to Sridevi's lines and songs from several of her movies. Fans have pointed out her resemblance to the legendary actor and dropped compliments in the comments section on Instagram.

In one of the videos, Dipali recreated one of Sridevi's famous scenes from Laadla (1994). She also lip-synced to lines from Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), Judaai (1997), among many other films. Dipali also danced to several of Sridevi's songs including Tere Mere Hothon Pe from Chandni (1989).

Reacting to her videos, her fans lauded her for her ability to imitate Sridevi. A fan said, "Kudrat ka karishma (Nature's wonder)." "Wow same Sridevi ki acting kiye ho, very nice (same acting like that of Sridevi)," said a person. "Kya acting ki hai (what acting)," commented a user on Instagram.

Another person complimented, "Sridevi ki copy lag rahe ho aap (You're looking like Sridevi's copy)." "Aisa laga Judaai movie dekh rahi hu .... baad m yaad aaya arre baap re ye toh Dipali ji ki reel hai (At first I thought I'm watching Judaai... later I realised I'm watching Dipali's reel)," wrote a fan. A person also said, "Same to same Sridevi maam jaise lagre ho aap (Looking same as Sridevi)."

Sridevi featured in many hit movies including Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Karma, Nazrana, Waqt Ki Awaz, Khuda Gawah, Gumrah, English Vinglish. Her last film was Mom (2017), for which she was honoured with the Best Actress National Award posthumously. Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, where she had travelled for attending a family wedding.

Also Read | Boney Kapoor revisits his Alaska trip with Sridevi; Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react

Sridevi is survived by her husband, producer Boney Kapoor and their two daughters--actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney, who recently debuted on Instagram, often shares throwback pictures featuring Sridevi. Recently, e shared throwback photos from their Alaska trip of 1998. Sharing a picture with Sridevi, he captioned it, "My heart (red heart emoji)." Boney is also the father of actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, his children from first wife Mona Shourie.