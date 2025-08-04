New Delhi, Wordsmith-politician Shashi Tharoor chose to keep it simple in his congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan for his National Award win but not the superstar who went the whole hog in his response and had his X readers reaching out for the dictionary. SRK to Tharoor on Nat Award congratulations: Wouldn't have understood something more magniloquent

The tables were turned as it were.

"A National Treasure wins a National Award. Congratulations @iamsrk," Tharoor wrote on X in response to Shah Rukh bagging the National Award for his 2023 film "Jawan".

"Thank you for the simple praise Mr Tharoor... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian...ha ha," the superstar wrote back early Monday, tongue firmly in cheek as he added some words to our lexicon.

The Oxford dictionary defines magniloquent as 'using high-flown or bombastic language' and sesquipedalian as 'of many syllables'.

Tharoor's comments often leave even those well-versed with English scratching their heads. Today, was clearly Shah Rukh's turn.

He has been on a thanking spree ever since the announcement of his first National Award on Friday. He shares the award with Vikrant Massey for "12th Fail".

When wife Gauri congratulated her favourites Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh for winning the National Film Awards, Shah Rukh replied, "Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight... thanks for producing the film."

Mukerji got the award for her performance in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway". Karan Johar's "Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahani" was adjudged the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

To his co-star and friend of decades, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh simply wrote, "Thank you @iam_juhi... I have learned from the best. You have been an integral part of my journey. Big hugs!!"

To his friend Viveck Vaswani, Shah Rukh said, "All started with you. Raju finally ban gaya gentleman."

To his "Jawan" direct Atlee, he replied," MAAASS, MAASSS MAASSS... Thank you for your vision. Only you could do this... In the next song, we will do more steps. Love u."

The 59-year-old actor had shared his joy on Instagram with a video on Friday after winning the National Film Award.

"Namashkar and Adab. Needless to say I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime." he thanked the jury, the chairman, and INB ministry as well as his fans who celebrate him.

He also thanked the directors he has worked with since 2023, mentioning Atlee and personally thanking him.

Shah Rukh will next feature in "King" directed by Siddharth Anand.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.