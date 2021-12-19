Step inside Khushi Kapoor's room with a closet just for her colourful high heels, a bed fit for princesses

Khushi Kapoor, in a new picture on Instagram, gave fans a good look at her bedroom. Khushi was showing her brown bodycon dress when the bedroom was captured in the shot.

In the picture, shared on Sunday, there were four elements that one could notice. Khushi has chosen to keep her personal space simple and clutter-free. While a bed was placed in between the room, the bed frame featured intricate carvings on the headboard and beneath the mattress. A matching side table was also seen beside the bed.

Her bed was covered with dull white sheets and a matching, messy blanket was seen placed on top. The bed was placed close to her cupboards. The chocolate brown-coloured wooden doors featured carvings as well. But unlike the bed, the work on the cupboards was a lot simpler.

In the far end of the picture, one could notice Khushi's shoe collection. She had dedicated a whole cupboard to her footwear, with top shelves dedicated to just her high heels. Khushi's pet dog was also seen in the background. The room featured wooden flooring.

Earlier this year, Khushi had shared another nook of her home through pictures on Instagram. In them, Khushi posed beside a window, which offered a view of the trees beside her house, and a diwan resting beside the window frame. A faux fur carpet was placed beneath it.

Also read: Boney Kapoor revisits his Alaska trip with Sridevi; Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react

Khushi stays with her family, producer-dad Boney Kapoor and actor-sister Janhvi Kapoor, in Mumbai. She had moved to the US in 2019 to pursue higher education. However, since the Covid-19 pandemic set in, she's spent most of her time in Mumbai.

Like Janhvi, Khushi, too, aspires to be an actor. There had been reports suggesting that Khushi would be launched by Zoya Akhtar in an Indian film adaptation of Archie comics but there has been no confirmation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON