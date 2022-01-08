Step inside the luxury apartment Gauri Khan designed in Trump Tower. Check out the breathtaking view

Gauri Khan opened the doors of a staged apartment she has designed in Mumbai’s Trump Tower in a new video. On Saturday evening, the interior designer gave a tour of the luxury residence in a video shared on her Instagram.

“Opulent designs and breathtaking views, one of my recent collaborations with @lodhagroup_india at Trump Towers Mumbai. The residence reflects luxury, exclusivity and grandeur,” Gauri captioned the video. Last year, Gauri shared snippets of the show residence in a post, announcing her collaboration.

The swanky apartment, designed in gold and beige hues, is an amalgamation of classic elements and contemporary style, said Gauri. The apartment comes with a stunning view of the complex, which pans across the artificial water body and greenery inside.

Gauri Khan has also designed spaces for a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. She also revamped her good friend Karan Johar’s terrace, the venue for several showbiz get-togethers. Gauri also helped Karan set-up a nursery when he welcomed twins Yash and Roohi in 2017.

Gauri, who is married to Shah Rukh Khan, opened up about styling the actor’s Red Chillies office in a lengthy Instagram post last year. "A home away from home, creating a space that was comfortable yet that nurtured creativity. Designing the office with a huge outdoor space was an interesting challenge for me. The ease and comfort to attend virtual meetings as well as creatively brainstorming for future projects at his office at Red Chillies office was my topmost priority for him,” she wrote in a post.

Gauri recently featured in an advert with Shah Rukh, in which they were spotted twinning in colour-coordinated outfits. The couple, who got married in 1991, are parents to sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana. Last year, Gauri and Shah Rukh featured together in an episode of the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

