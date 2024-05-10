Step inside Vivek Oberoi's farmhouse-style home in Mumbai with a cow at the door

Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai comes with a perfect blend of rustic imperfections, modern aesthetics and quirky charm. The actor recently gave a glimpse of his abode in the city which is designed as a Goan farmhouse with over a century old vintage bed, and a cow for a pet. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood home in Chennai: You can now live at the first house Sridevi bought; see inside pics) Vivek Oberoi stays with his wife Priyanka Alva and two kids.

The actor gave a tour of his house in Mumbai in the latest episode of Urban Company Reels to Rooms. The house has been designed in the style of a Goan farmhouse -- which is a reflection of his and his wife Priyanka Alva's lives.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A peek into his house

In the video, Vivek starts the tour by introducing his pet cow, Kamadhenu, sharing how the presence of the cow adds a rustic village charm to his place. “This is more her house than mine. The aroma of a cowshed gives you a feel that within this city, you are living in your own little village,” he said. (Read: HT City Vibe of 25: Vivek Oberoi's letter to his 25-year-old self: Neither success nor failure is bad)

He says he always wanted his house to reflect his personality, as he mentioned, “I work in a world of make belief where everything is superficial but when I walk back from the world to my home, I am not the actor Vivek Oberoi, I am just me”.

He goes on to walk us through his residence which comes with a lot of wooden furniture, elegant chandeliers, a huge wall portrait of Goddess Lakshmi, and a touch of greenery with indoor plants. And that’s how his home gets its farmhouse vibe.

Vivek shared that the idea behind it was to stay true to sustainability. “The idea was that this home should come from me and Priyanka, and what it represents is our life. When we bought this house, we wanted it to reflect Goa. Everything that you see outside, inside is the essence of a farmhouse,” he said.

Tour of bedroom and living area

Taking the viewers into his living room and bedroom, Vivek showed off his collection of antiques, which he has collected from around the globe. The most special thing in the area is the antique bed in his bedroom, which came from Priyanka’s family.

Recounting the history, he said, “This bed has been in Priyanka’s family for half-a-century and maybe even longer than that. So, I love it because my earliest memory as a 4-year-old is sleeping in a bed like this and feeling cozy and secure while listening to stories from my dadi.”

In fact, the most interesting aspect of the house is how it blends the outdoor world into the indoor world, and Vivek gave an example of the same by pointing out tall, lush trees that frame his house’s expansive windows. Concluding the tour in his backyard, he admitted a fondness for its rustic imperfections, such as exposed pipes and a tap, appreciating their quirky charm.

He concluded the tour in the backyard of his house, saying that the space has exposed pipes and a tap. And he has embraced them all as he doesn’t mind the imperfections. “We like this quirkiness and madness,” he ended.

Vivek is known for his work in projects such as Saathiya and Omkara. He was last seen in the web show, Indian Police Force.