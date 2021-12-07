Still figuring my way out in this glamour world: Rohit Saraf

Five years, ago, Rohit Saraf made his film debut with Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi. But the actor admits he hasn’t been able to completely understand the workings of the film industry yet. He tells us, “I’m still figuring my way out in this glamour world. I still have a lot to learn. Honestly, I’ve been lucky to have had a chance of working with some impeccable and renowned artists early in my career. So, I would like to believe that filmmakers have always taken me seriously as an actor and graced me with great opportunities.”

He believes that 2021 got him a lot of exposure due to his body of work. “While I’m getting used to the nature of work here, I think the recent year introduced me to a new world, and I’m glad to have gained more recognition,” Saraf shares.

Known for his chocolate boy looks, he has earned the epithet of a national crush. Talking about it, the Mismatched actor says, “It is flattering, for sure. But I’m yet to come to terms with the tag. It makes me feel rather grateful, and it is sweet of the audience to shower me with so much love.”

He adds that his mother continues to receive marriage proposals from young girls for him. “My mother enjoys it a lot. She keeps teasing with all these DMs that she gets. It is a little embarrassing. But it also makes me want to work harder to live up to their expectations,” he shares.

Saraf, who turns 25 today, is looking forward to spending the day with his family. “With a back-to-back shooting slate, I could not really scrape the time out to visit my family. But I’m finally home in Delhi after a year, and I’m so excited to celebrate the day with them,” he ends.