Stree 2: All meta references, cameos (including that A lister) and more from Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror hit

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is out now in theatres and is looking at a bumper opening. The film is expected to become one of the highest grossers this year, thanks to hilarious scenes, stellar performances and fun songs. However, watching the first day first show, we realised just how much starry appearances and hilarious meta references had a role to play in making the film a wholesome watch. (Also read: Stree 2 review: Rajkummar Rao leads a sequel that's better than the original, Abhishek Banerjee is the highlight) Shraddha Kapoor plays an unnamed supernatural figure in Stree 2.

The film, unlike the first part, was loaded with witty mentions from pop culture, cameos by superstars and more. We have tried our best to list out all of them here. Let us know if we missed any:

BEWARE! SPOILERS BELOW

Cameos

Akshay Kumar

Undoubtedly, the biggest cameo and a total surprise was Akshay Kumar as the descendent of Chandra Bhan, the revelling, drunken, chauvinist patriarch of Chanderi who murdered Stree and her husband. He is found in a mental asylum in Bhopal by Vicky and gang. Akshay, in an ugly blonde wig, arrives standing on a wheelchair, thinking himself Mughal emperor Shahjahan, asking for an update on Taj Mahal.

He plays the role with too much fun, doling out kisses to Jana and riddles to help solve the gang's problems.

Abhishek Banerjee and Akshay Kumar in Stree 2.

Varun Dhawan

This wasn't really a surprise but Varun's Bhaskar does get a loud cheer when he first transforms into Bhediya on screen. His only spoken dialogue is at the end with Jana, asking for clothes and Shraddha's contact.

Tammannaah Bhatia

Not just the song Aaj Ki Raat, Tammannaah has a considerable role as Shama, the lover of Pankaj Tripathi's Rudra. On his insistence, she agrees to be the bait for Sarkata and ends up trapped in his lair.

Meta references

Animal mat ban

Maddock films beware! We are sure Sandeep Reddy Vanga isn't going to not notice this one. During the mid credits scenes, came a line by Abhishek Banerjee that likely drew the loudest cheers. While trying to calm down an excitable Bhediya/Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan, special appearance), Jana tells him, ‘Tu Bhediya hai, Animal mat ban’, as he lusts after Shraddha Kapoor.

Disha Batani hai

Rudra Bhaiyya and gang gets Jana to join their mission to rid Chanderi of Sarkata under false pretences. When he refuses to help them out, Vicky tells him that he just has to show them the way. How he says it, it quite something: “Tujhe bas disha batani hai”. Jana asks him, “Disha Batani kaun hai.”

Shauchalay banwau?

Akshay Kumar's psued-Shahjahaan is told my his Mumtaz (Jana) that she doesn't need him to build her a Taj Mahal. A simpler gesture would be enough. He spits at the idea, asking her if he wants her to make a ‘shauchalay (toilet)’ instead. “Jisse koi bhi aae aur humari mohobbat pe moot ke chala jaae? (so that anyone could piss on our love)”?

You might remember, Akshay played the lead in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, in which he build a toilet for the convenience and safety of his wife.

Aap Atal ho

While running away from Sarkata's lair, Rudra Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) cries that he is ‘an old man’ and unable to run like the boys. The boys instead reassure him, “Aap Atal ho.” Pankaj played late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic last year. It was called Main Atal Hoon.

Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon.

Tu Sneha Kakkar nahi hai

Aparshakti Khurana's Bittu is crying about his girlfriend Chitti being taken away by Sarkata. When the crying doesn't end, Vicky tells him, “Rona band kar, tu Sneha Kakkar nahi hai.” This is likely a dig at singer Neha Kakkar, who is infamous for breaking into sobs always and often while judging singing reality shows.

Rajkumar lagrae ho

As Vicky prepares on take on Sarkata, he chooses a Maratha warrior outfit for himself. Rudra Bhaiyya shows supports by saying, “Raj kumar lagrae ho.”