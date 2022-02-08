Suhana Khan parties in New York in ‘throwback to college days’ photos, her friends say ‘miss you so much’

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, currently in Mumbai, is missing her college days in New York City. Suhana was studying at NYC's Tisch School of the Arts and flew back to Mumbai last year.

On Tuesday, Suhana took a trip down memory lane, all the way back to her college days, and shared a throwback post on Instagram. She posted a bunch of her favourite memories from her college days.

"Throwback to my college days," she captioned her album along with the upset face emoji. The first photo in the carousel appears to show Suhana attending a party with her friends. In the subsequent photos, she can be seen chilling with her buddies at what appear to be parties or get-togethers. Suhana sports her signature winged eye-liner in the photos.

Suhana's friends checked into the comments section, telling her how much they miss hanging out with her. Priyanka Kedia, who also features in one of the photos, told Suhana: “Miss you so much.” Replying to Priyanka's comment, another friend of Suhana, Palmer Wells, wrote she agrees with “what she said.”

Suhana often shared glimpses of her life in New York on her Instagram feed, including snippets of her apartment in a high rise. She celebrated her 21st birthday in New York last year.

In November, Suhana revealed she's flying back to Mumbai with a cryptic Instagram post, which featured the photo of a truck with the following note on it: “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker.”

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child. Aryan Khan is her elder brother while AbRam is her younger sibling. Suhana aspires to be an actor, just like her dad, but as per a mandate from Shah Rukh, she is expected to finish studying first before venturing into showbiz. Last week, she was spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's office with files in her hands, prompting speculation of a new project. Suhana has featured in a short film for her college project and also covered Vogue's August issue in 2018.

