Sujana Sundash: Getting my debut film back home in Gangtok was a lucky coincidence

“My native language is Nepali and Sikkimese. And Hindi we just speak with tourists. So, to essay the role of a Bihari youngster fluent in Hindi and Bhojpuri was no cakewalk for me. Initially, I was will I be able to do it or not. But then, for months I did multiple workshops, and the entire team and locals helped me. All thanks to my makers that I was able to do it,” says the actor, 23.

Sundash says acting happened by chance to her. “It was such a lucky coincidence for me. My filmmaker Suvendu Raj Ghosh (director of Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, 2021) came for a workshop and audition to Gangtok and somehow, he got my photo. Along with others, I was called to the workshop and after auditions I was selected for Kusum Ki Biyah. I just couldn’t believe that my dream would come walking to me. Staying in the hills, and without going to Mumbai, I got this role. I have heard about the biases people from North-East face, but I was very lucky to meet such wonderful people,” she tells.

The youngster has completed her ITI from Sikkim. “I have worked for two years at a jewellery showroom, have even done bit of a modelling and even participated in a state-level beauty pageant where I won the title. I was very cautious about my physique and gymming but for this role I had to gain weight and to sport a dusky skin tone they used to darken my skin. I hope soon my film comes out and fetch me more work.”

She is now preparing to move to Mumbai. “I have been travelling to the city of dreams and now plan to shift there to pursue a full-time career in acting. God has been kind to get me work at my native place and now I want to prove myself and inspire people from North-East to just follow their dream,” she adds.

