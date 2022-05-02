Sunny Hinduja: I’ve seen the lowest of lows, so this phase of my career in a bonus for me

Sunny Hinduja has been around in the film industry for over 15 years but it is only in the recent years that he has gained prominence thanks to his outings such as Aspirants, The Family Man and season 2 of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, now does he feel the pressure to keep up the momentum going? “I don’t. Khali haath aaye the, khali hath jayenge. I have been in this industry for 15 years. I have seen the lowest of lows. I have seen that and dealt with it. Ab toh job bhi ho raha hai that is a bonus for me. I feel very grateful each day of my life whenever I am on shoot and on set.”

He further adds, “I always thank God for giving me the opportunity to see this day . I don’t know if I would have this opportunity tomorrow. But I have it today, so I am going to enjoy it to the fullest. I don’t chase success, I chase my talent . I want to back myself with the work I do. Rest will fall into place.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now Hinduja is getting into the mainstream scheme of thing with Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Talking about the criteria for him to say yes to a film project, the actor says, “I feel blessed to enter the mainstream scheme of things. I am lucky to bag such projects. I am honored to do these projects. My criteria to say yes is always simple. First it is the people who are associated with the project and then the second is the script. Eventually you see the role and if I bring some value to the project.”

Currently shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada in Mauritius, Hinduja says he is having the time of his life. “The shoot has been excellent. We have shot in Mumbai and Delhi and it is going pretty well. The location plays an important factor in every film. It feels nice to be in an outdoor shoot. We have an excellent director and it has been great working with Kartik. We just have a bit more schedule left,” he ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}