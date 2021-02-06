Sunny Leone accused of not showing up at event despite charging ₹29 lakh, crime branch records her statement
The Kochi crime branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging embezzlement of ₹29 lakh by the actor.
According to crime branch officials, a team from the unit met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she was shooting.
Shiyas filed the complaint with the state police chief and later the police forwarded it to the crime branch. In his petition, Shiyas alleged that Sunny Leone accepted ₹29 lakh and promised to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up.
Sunny is in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of dating reality show Splitsvilla. She recently shared a video of herself, playing cricket in a park. Making a reference to England’s tour of India, Sunny wrote on Instagram, “Should I pack my kit for England? #IndianCricketTeam.”
Last month, Sunny saw the release of her web series, Bullets, on MX Player. The action drama also featured Karishma Tanna, Vivek Vaswani, Deepak Tijori, Amaan F Khan and Taaha Shah.
Sunny recently finished shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s ten-episode web series Anamika, which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Last month, she shared pictures as the show went on floors and wrote, “Anamika- watch and see the story unfold with the beautiful @sonnalliseygall & Directed by @vikrampbhatt.”
The shoot of Anamika was supposed to begin earlier but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be out on MX Player.
(With ANI inputs)
Disha Patani danced to her 'favourite song of the 80s', Mere Naseeb Mein, in a new video shared on her YouTube channel. The video drew praise from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
Singer Sona Mohapatra replied to a Twitter user who asked about a 'vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut'. See her tweet here.
