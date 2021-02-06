IND USA
Sunny Leone has recorded her statement with the police.
bollywood

Sunny Leone accused of not showing up at event despite charging 29 lakh, crime branch records her statement

The Kochi crime branch recorded actor Sunny Leone's statement on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud. She reportedly charged a person 29 crore for appearing in two programmes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:45 PM IST

The Kochi crime branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night over a complaint of financial fraud. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging embezzlement of 29 lakh by the actor.

According to crime branch officials, a team from the unit met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she was shooting.

Shiyas filed the complaint with the state police chief and later the police forwarded it to the crime branch. In his petition, Shiyas alleged that Sunny Leone accepted 29 lakh and promised to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up.

Sunny is in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of dating reality show Splitsvilla. She recently shared a video of herself, playing cricket in a park. Making a reference to England’s tour of India, Sunny wrote on Instagram, “Should I pack my kit for England? #IndianCricketTeam.”

Last month, Sunny saw the release of her web series, Bullets, on MX Player. The action drama also featured Karishma Tanna, Vivek Vaswani, Deepak Tijori, Amaan F Khan and Taaha Shah.


Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of son Taimur, niece Inaaya chilling at her new home. See pic

Sunny recently finished shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s ten-episode web series Anamika, which also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Last month, she shared pictures as the show went on floors and wrote, “Anamika- watch and see the story unfold with the beautiful @sonnalliseygall & Directed by @vikrampbhatt.”

The shoot of Anamika was supposed to begin earlier but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be out on MX Player.

(With ANI inputs)

