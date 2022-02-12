Sunny Leone celebrates 4th birthday of her twins Asher and Noah, says 'Life would be incomplete without you two'

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber celebrated the fourth birthday of their sons Asher and Noah on Friday. They hosted a birthday party for the twins at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny's mother-in-law and many other friends including fashion designer Rohit Verma also joined them at the party. Sharing a family picture from the celebrations, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby Boys Asher and Noah! Life would be incomplete without you two! You are the light and laughter of my day! I love you so much!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Sunny and her mother-in-law were twinning in white tops and black pants, the twins were in printed white shirts and shorts and Nisha was in a pink and white frock. In the family picture, they are seen posing at their new house which is washed in white and was decorated with colourful balloons for the party.

Sunny also shared a group picture of all those who attended the party. “Thank you to our Family here,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha from Maharashtra. They welcomed the twins via surrogacy.

Few months back, Sunny shared her heartbreaking story of surrogacy when four girls couldn't be born and she “felt like a failure”. The actor told Bollywood Bubble, “I did not have my children. But, I really really wanted children and so did my husband. So we were going through the process of surrogacy. And then this process of surrogacy, that takes a long time. It took about a year and a half, from start to finish. And, during that time, before we decided, that surrogacy wasn’t going as planned, so we had six eggs, four girls and two boys. So, the girls, we did IVF (In vitro fertilisation) and they didn’t turn into a baby. ”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Sunny Leone's kids Nisha, Noah and Asher greet paparazzi with 'namaste'; fan say 'She's raised them so well'

“So that’s really heartbreaking. So it feels like a failure. And you feel so low and so upset about it,” she said, and added that they then decided to adopt a child and went ahead to welcome Nisha into their family. But soon after, they also got lucky with IVF and welcomed Noah and Asher via surrogacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.