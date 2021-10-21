Sunny Leone cuddles son, gets kisses at husband Daniel Webber's birthday party. Watch

Actor Sunny Leone spent time with her son as she cuddled him and got kisses from him at her husband Daniel Webber's birthday party. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sunny played with one of her twin sons as they sat in a room decorated with art pieces, flowers and balloons.

In the video, Daniel Weber and her two sons, Asher and Noah, were also seen. Sunny Leone wore a white top paired with a blue skirt. Her sons were dressed in blue shirts and matching pants. Daniel sported a black shirt and matching pants.

Seated on a chair, she rocked her son on her lap and then kissed him. After Daniel tapped her on her arm to look at the camera she made her son sit on her lap. As the video continued, he was seen playing with her hair.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to three children--six-year-old daughter Nisha, Asher and Noah. Recently, the family celebrated Nisha's birthday. Sharing a bunch of pictures on Instagram, Sunny captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can’t believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so so much! You are the light of our lives!! @dirrty99 Love you baby girl! Part 1 and party# 1 more to come!!"

Sunny Leone regularly shares posts on her Instagram account giving glimpses of her family members. On Daniel's birthday on Wednesday, she shared several pictures with family and friends. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to the man I love @dirrty99 ! So many things happen within a day/week/month/or year, it’s hard to keep track, but the one thing that’s constant is the love I have for you and the care you spread to everyone! You are an amazing man, father, boss and lover!! Happy Birthday baby love!!"

Sunny Leone will be seen on the new season of One Mic Stand. Hosted by comedian Sapan Verma, Amazon Prime Video show will feature celebrities from different walks of life performing stand-up comedy. Each celebrity is assigned a stand-up comedian who will mentor them to perform the standup act.

The upcoming season will feature comedians like Abish Mathew, Atul Khatri, Samay Raina, Sumukhi Suresh and Neeti Palta who will mentor Chetan Bhagat, Faye D'Souza, Raftaar, Karan Johar and Sunny Leone, respectively.