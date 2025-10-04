Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma diss Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, call it ‘Bollywood’s new weapon of mass destruction’

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released in cinemas on October 2. The film opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Amid this, television actress Surbhi Chandna took to social media to share her disappointment with the film, humorously stating that the only good thing about it was the samosa she ate while watching it. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma call Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 'Bollywood's weapon for mass destruction'.

Surbhi Chandna criticises Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Surbhi, along with her husband Karan Sharma, went for a movie date on Friday to watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. However, the couple was left unimpressed. During the interval, Karan recorded a video of Surbhi eating a samosa. When he asked her to review the film, Surbhi quipped, “The only good part of the film is this samosa.”

Surbhi Chandna expressed disappointment with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Surbhi Chandna goes for a movie date with husband Karan.

Later, Surbhi re-shared the video on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “Blaming you for dragging me into this s**t.” In another clip shared by Karan towards the end of the film, when Janhvi’s character runs towards Varun, Surbhi was seen expressing her frustration, saying, “Arey… stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now.” Karan captioned the post, “Bollywood’s new weapon of mass destruction,” while Surbhi added, “We survived.”

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, with Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The story follows Sunny (Varun), who is left heartbroken when his girlfriend Ananya (Sanya) succumbs to family pressure and agrees to marry the wealthy Vikram (Rohit). Vikram, in turn, leaves behind Tulsi (Janhvi). Nursing their broken hearts, Sunny and Tulsi team up to crash the wedding of their exes and reclaim their love.

The film had a decent opening, earning ₹9.25 crore on Day 1. However, as per Sacnilk, the Day 2 collections dropped to ₹5.5 crore, taking the total to ₹14.75 crore (India net) and ₹21.70 crore worldwide.

About Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna began her acting career with a brief appearance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009. She gained prominence with her portrayal of Haya Qureshi in Qubool Hai and became a household name as Anika in Ishqbaaaz, where her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta won immense love. Over the years, she has starred in hit shows such as Naagin 5, Sanjivani, and Sherdill Shergill. She was last seen in the web series Rakshak – India’s Braves: Chapter 2.