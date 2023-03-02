Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen heart attack: Tabu, Shilpa Shetty and more wish actor good health, call her 'supergirl'

Sushmita Sen heart attack: Tabu, Shilpa Shetty and more wish actor good health, call her 'supergirl'

bollywood
Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:18 PM IST

Sushmita Sen is getting a lot of love and good wishes from her Bollywood colleagues such as Shilpa Shetty and Tabu after she revealed that she got a heart attack recently.

Sushmita Sen got a heart attack earlier this week and her colleagues from Bollywood have wished her good health.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sushmita Sen got a heart attack recently and took to Instagram to talk about it. She informed her fans and followers how she got an angioplasty and a stent. Many took to her comments section to wish her good healthy and quick recovery, including colleagues Shilpa Shetty and Tabu.(Also read: Actor Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, here’s how she fought it and won)

In her post, Sushmita shared a photo with her father and mentioned what he tells her. "'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona' (Wise words by my father @sensubir ). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga,' she wrote.

In the comments section, Shilpa wrote, “Godspeed my dearest , wishing u strength and great health.” Gauahar Khan wrote, “Ure precious ! Feel better soon ! Stronger than ever.” Moonmoon Dutta wrote, “You’re a strong, beautiful, precious and inspirational woman and you prove to do so every day. Sending you much love , strength and warm wishes. Khub khub bhalo theko .. Durga Durga.” Tabu commented, “Lots of love super girl.”

Poonam Dhillon wrote, “On lighter note-you have a warm Heart & a Hot personality !! Too much heat causing issues I Love & Hugs.” Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Oh my my! So happy to be reading this msg. Sending you lots of love.” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sushmita sen tabu shilpa shetty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP