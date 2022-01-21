Sushmita Sen sings her favourite Spanish song with daughter Alisah, says she is a ‘proud maa’. Watch

Sushmita Sen has shared a glimpse of a sweet mother-daughter moment with Alisah. In a video, the two of them can be seen singing along to Sushmita's favourite Spanish song, with the actor declaring she is a ‘proud maa’.

In a post shared on Sushmita's Instagram feed, the mother-daughter duo can be seen singing along to the track La Soledad, the popular Spanish song from the 90s, as they are being driven around in a car. Sushmita begins singing along to the song as it plays on the car stereo and Alisah joins in, initially hesitantly and then more confidently. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, "A Spanish song I’ve loved since my teenage…and now my teenager sings along with me! Aah, life comes a full circle!"

Addressing Alisah in the remainder of the caption, Sushmita wrote, "May you always find the courage to sing through life’s journey Alisah Shona… This memory I will cherish a lifetime!" She added the hashtag #ProudMaa after the caption.

The song, La Soledad by Laura Pausini, was released in 1993 as part of her eponymous album. Tagging the artiste, Sushmita also wrote, "@laurapausini YOU ROCK!!" She further added a message for her fans at the end of the caption, writing, "I love you guys!! #sharing #apieceofmyheart".

Sushmita was in news recently after reports claimed that she had adopted a son following paparazzi videos of Sushmita and her daughters with a young boy. The actor is a mother to two daughters - Renee and Alisah - both of whom she had adopted. However, it later emerged that the child was her godson Amadeus, the son of her friend Sreejaya.

Sushmita even mocked all the 'random news' about her speculated adoption in a social media post, featuring Amadeus. "Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media… his expression says it all,” she captioned the picture.

