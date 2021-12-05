Sussanne Khan shares pics from Goa trip after flying back to Mumbai with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni

On Saturday, Sussanne Khan posted a series of pictures from a beach after she was spotted returning from Goa to Mumbai with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

In the pictures, Sussanne can be seen sitting at Mandrem Beach with a stray dog. She captioned the picture, “The best things in Life are free.. #loveonabeach @elsewheregoa #straydogslove #randomconnections.”

Actor Neelam Kothari and designer Farah Khan Ali dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Many fans complimented Sussanne. One person wrote, “Jalpari lag rahe ho. (You look like water fairy).” Another one said, “You look very pretty.” While one pulled her leg and wrote, “Aray Arslan sir nahi dikh rahe is photo mein (Can't see Arslan sir in the picture) Oh! He is the one clicking these pictures [heart emoji].”

On Saturday, Sussanne was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport with Arslan. However, they chose to walk out of the departure gates separately. In the video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sussanne was seen wearing a short black outfit. Arslan was dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of blue denims.

The rumoured couple has been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, they attended Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding bash with Vaani Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza.

Earlier this year, Sussanne was spotted celebrating her birthday with Arslan in Goa. The birthday party was also attended by Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, among others.

Arslan also penned a birthday note wishing Sussanne. Sharing a selfie with her, he wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”