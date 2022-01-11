Sussanne Khan tests positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19, rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni sends a kiss

Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, she revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning. She advised her Instagram followers to ‘take care of (themselves) diligently’.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a picture of herself flexing her bicep in front of a mirror and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou.”

Arslan Goni, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sussanne, commented, “You will be fine soon.” He added three heart emojis and a kiss emoji at the end. “@arslangoni yes I will thank you,” she replied, along with heart, mask and muscle emojis.

Get-well-soon wishes also poured in from several Bollywood stars. “Oh nooo get well soon!” Tiger Shroff wrote. Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Kapoor and Neelam Kothari also hoped for a speedy recovery for her.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan and they have two sons - Hrehaan and Hridaan. On Monday, to wish Hrithik on his birthday, Sussanne shared a video montage of him with the boys and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad... Ray and Ridz are so, so lucky to have you as theirs… May all your dreams and wishes come true today and always. Bigggg hug! #fathersongoals.”

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. While they remain friends, she ruled out the possibility of reconciliation in 2016 and said that their priority was to be ‘good parents’. Recently, he attended the birthday celebration of her father Sanjay Khan and posed for pictures with her family.

