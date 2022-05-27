Swara Bhasker and Sonu Sood offer condolences after seven soldiers die in Ladakh road accident

Actors Swara Bhasker and Sonu Sood on Friday condoled the death of Indian Army soldiers who died in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh. While seven soldiers were confirmed dead in the accident, 19 others have been seriously injured, as per news agency PTI. Extending condolences to the families of the deceased, Sonu tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave Indian Army jawans in a bus tragedy in Ladakh. My condolences to the families and prayers for our injured Heroes.” (Also read: Sonu Sood wishes his mother were alive to see him in Samrat Prithviraj, recalls her stories about poet Chand Bardai)

Actor Swara Bhasker reacted to the news, “This is so tragic. Condolences to the families and the bereaved." According to Army officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident took place, reported PTI. During the movement, the vehicle carrying soldiers skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river.

Sonu Sood and Swara Bhasker's tweet.

“Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected," said PM Narendra Modi in a tweet, earlier in the day.

According to ANI, all the 19 soldiers were airlifted to the nearest treatment centre, Chandimandir Command Hospital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The accident that took place when an Indian Army bus fell into a gorge in Ladakh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who have lost their lives in this accident. The injured have been taken for speedy treatment, I pray to God for their speedy recovery."

President Ramnath Kovind shared in a tweet, “Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

