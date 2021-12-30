Swara Bhasker says she forgot dance steps at friend's sangeet, posts pics from 'Cinderella ka Indian shaadi'

Actor Swara Bhasker, who attended her best friend's wedding festivities earlier this month, has revealed that she forgot dance steps during the sangeet. Swara also shared her pictures from the event and gave glimpses of 'Cinderella ka Indian Shaadi (Cinderella's Indian wedding)'.

Taking to Instagram, Swara Bhasker shared several photos of herself from the wedding festivities. Sharing pictures from the sangeet ceremony, Swara said, "Sangeet night for #mereyaarkishaadihai #behenkabyaah! I danced from both sides, in some 8 dances.. forgot my steps (but of course)... but oh boy this stunner from @mayyurgirotra saved the day!"

For the sangeet, she opted for a black and golden embroidered lehenga, wore her hair in short and accessorised with a neckpiece and a ring. In another post, she wrote, “Messy hair, a colourful lehenga choli, dark mehendi, statement jewellery and lots of kaajal.. This is Cinderella ka Indian Shaadi (Cinderella's Indian wedding) edit!”

Swara also shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony for which she opted for an olive green sharara, tied her hair back and wore jewellery. Sharing a post, she captioned it, "A sharaaraa just makes everything so poetic!"

The actor also shared pictures from the wedding day, in which she wore a pink floral saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessories. She captioned the post, "I’m normally awkward about wearing sleeveless blouses because even at my fittest I always have these aunty-arms."

She also said, "At first I thought I’d wear a full sleeve blouse but then @prifreebee reminded me that you look like you feel.. and it’s the year-end.. my sister and my best friend got married, the whole family got together and had a baller celebration, ate some delish food, and felt awesome. So here I am at the end of 2021, happy, grateful, and feeling beautiful."

Swara will be seen next in Jahaan Chaar Yaar along with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The film is directed by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

