Tabu on Indian actors in the West: They have made huge inroads

Tabu remains among the most popular Indian female actors in the West, who has bagged meaty roles. The Namesake featured her in a leading role, while her role in Life of Pi was equally appreciated.

It’s been time she took up one, and when we prod the busy actor, who has five films in various stages of production, she says, “There isn’t an international project happening yet. I have five films this year, I don’t think I can take anything, I am packed/ I have started Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. But if something good comes from the West, why not?”

What she rues about is the fact that Covid prevented her from travelling abroad until now. “I didn’t take one for so long, whether for film or not. I was just craving to sit on one and go somewhere. That’s something we missed during the pandemic. Just the feel of airport lounges… sitting in transit of some country. I love them, the time that I get between two flights. That for me is the most potent time,” laughs Tabu.

Does she see a change in terms of the roles that Indian actors get in Hollywood? The actor says yes, “They have made huge in roads, and doing their great share of work. The world will slowly open up. Unfortunately, the pandemic came at a time when things were starting to blossom and evolve. I am hoping it will go back to more collaboration and stuff.”

What she is more happy about is the fact that female actors specifically have seen more interesting parts coming their way. “Across the globe... I want to talk about our films and characters also. Be it the industry on OTT or TV, women are given really interesting characters to play nowadays, layered, which was really big 20 years back. Now it is almost like a prequisite,” she ends.

