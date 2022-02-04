Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on World Cancer Day: Get a lot of strength from other cancer survivors

Her battle with the dreaded C-word for sure has inspired many, ever since 2018 when Tahira Kashyap Khurrana first shared with the world that she was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She underwent a mastectomy soon after that.

The 39-year-old, on the occasion of World Cancer Day on February 4, says many cancer fighters have told her they were inspired by the way she didn’t let cancer make her believe that life is over after being diagnosed. “Yes, and it encourages me too on multiple levels. Not everyday is a good day, I will admit. But when the struggle is shared even with random people, those days definitely become better. If I have been a source of strength to people, it’s worked out the other way too. I get lot of strength from them, it’s mutual,” says Khurrana.

She embraced the scars her battle with cancer left behind too, and used it to empower people on social media. Sharing a picture in 2019 of her bare back with a large scar following her surgery, she had written, “…I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself.” And to date, her wish remains the same about the one thing that needs to change.

“To not to stigmatise it and remove the taboo around the exercise of getting oneself physically examined by a doctor or getting mammogram done. Even self examination Is critical. I want to spread the awareness of early breast cancer detection which not only is treatable but also curable,” asserts the author.

She agrees that she chose to not look at cancer as something after which life has no meaning. And sharing what gave her strength, in order for it to not get to her mentally, she continues, “Any philosophy that empowers you and helps you tap into your highest potential irrespective of circumstances is worth taking up! In my case it’s was Nicherin’s Buddhism which made me believe that challenges come to make you a better version of yourself.”