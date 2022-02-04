Taimur munches on French fries as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go on lunch date, fan asks 'Where’s Jehangir?' Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted having lunch together at a Bandra restaurant on Friday. Pictures and videos from Kareena's family outing surfaced on social media.

A paparazzo account shared a video on Instagram, in which Saif and Kareena can be seen having a conversation while Taimur enjoys his lunch at Yauatcha. One fan commented the video, “Beautiful family" while another one asked, “Jehangir kaha hai?” Saif and Kareena's younger son Jehangir will turn one later this month.

Commenting on the video, fans also discussed how celebrities are always under the paparazzi radar. While one person wrote, “It is horrible to not let someone eat freely too," another one commented, “Unko pta hai ki woh capture ho rahe hain (They know that they are getting captured by the camera).”

On another video of Kareena, Saif and Taimur stepping out of the restaurant, a fan commented on the video saying, “Kaise cute sa french fries kha ra hai (He is eating french fries in such a cute way).” Taimur can be seen munching on fries in the video.

The family arrived at the restaurant after picking up Taimur from his school. Taimur goes to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which is in Bandra.

Taimur Ali Khan outside his school. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena's last film was Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which released in 2020. She will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Saif was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will be seen next in Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana titled Adipurush. The film will also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif also has Vikram Vedha in the pipeline. The film will also star actors Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

