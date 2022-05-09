Taimur Ali Khan receives yellow belt in taekwondo, proud mum Kareena Kapoor shares pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram Stories on Monday. In the photo, Taimur and two of his friends are seen wearing a taekwondo uniform, known as 'dobok'. Taimur received a yellow belt in taekwondo on Monday. Also Read: Taimur munches on French fries as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go on lunch date, fan asks 'Where’s Jehangir?' Watch

In the picture shared by Kareena, Taimur is seen striking a taekwondo pose, wearing his uniform and yellow belt. She captioned the picture, “Go go go" along with heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur Ali Khan's pic.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were seen coming out of their car outside Kiran's Taekwondo Training Academy in Mumbai. In another video, the trio is seen striking a taekwondo pose with Taimur's trainer.

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and have two children--five-year-old Taimur and ten-month-old Jehangir Ali Khan.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Kareena talked about how initially Taimur was really confused about the paparazzi following him around. She said, "It's a very confused thing. I don't want him to get used to the fact that he is getting clicked but now he understands. He hears us say,'the media is there,' so he is picking up words. They have been very kind, they remain at a distance but it's a constant movement." She added, "The only thing as parents we can do is to allow him a normal life, him to just go out and play and walk the street. If they have got his picture from a distance, they should just go and click someone else, go on and click Ranveer Singh."

Kareena's last film was Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, which released in 2020. She will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Saif was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will be seen next in the mythological film based on the epic Ramayana titled Adipurush. The film will also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif also has Vikram Vedha in the pipeline. The film will also star actors Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf.

