Taimur Ali Khan, tricked by Turkish ice cream vendor, shakes his head in cute unseen video. Watch

He may be only five but Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is already a star in his own right. An undated video that recently surfaced online sees little Taimur struggling to nab an ice cream cone from a Turkish ice cream vendor.

In a previously unseen video shared on social media by a fan club, Taimur can be seen dealing with a Turkish ice cream vendor. As the vendor tries to trick Taimur with his signature style of handing over the cone.

As the vendor continues to trick Taimur and hands him only the cone without the scoop, the little one seems to get annoyed and even shakes his head at the vendor. At this, the vendor hands over a huge sized chunk of ice cream scoop to the chhota Nawab, eliciting a smile from him.

The video saw a lot of social media users comment heart emojis and express their adoration for him. The undated video seems to be from a mall or an indoor marketplace but it is unclear when and exactly where it is from.

Recently, Kareena had revealed that her entire day these days revolves around Taimur and Jeh. Speaking to Cosmopolitan India, she had said, "My entire day revolves around the kids, at least on days that I am not working. I am focused on what they are doing, setting up Taimur’s classes, dividing my time between both of them, and figuring out my own nap times according to when my younger one falls asleep. Your entire life becomes about the children."

Also read: Taimur Ali Khan enjoys swing time with aunt Saba in throwback: ‘Time flies’

In a separate interview, Saif had said that Taimur now understands the difference between heroes and villains. In the run-up to his last release Bunty Aur Babli 2, he told Pinkvilla about what Taimur asked him about his role in the film. “I’m not just a villain or hero, so he says, ‘Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?’," said Saif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON