Taking family forward is surely on the cards: Pankhuri Awasthy

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Razia Sultan actor Pankhuri Awasthy is glad to be shooting non-stop for multiple projects.

“Work has been on halt for quite some time and eventually when things started to show up this third wave struck. So, in between this entire dilemma, when a few good projects came my way I accepted them with all my heart. Also, the character I got to play was something I hadn’t tried yet in my career,” says the Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka actor.

Divulging more about her recent venture, Awasthy adds, “When I got to play this interesting character of ASI Meera in Maddam Sir I was really thrilled. My stint was well accepted by the audience. Initially, I was a bit apprehensive because the show has a big following and all characters have already found their footing but I think it was a right decision. I enjoyed every bit of my role. Besides, shooting for ads and a music video kept me on my toes.”

The Lucknow girl is upbeat about the good work happening in the industry content wise. “Actually, a lot of relatable stories are being told on various mediums and so if something more interesting comes to me I am hands-on ready to explore it. Also, I’m game to be on the web scene soon. It’s only a matter of getting right character and story that I very much want to be a part of.”

Married to actor Gautam Rode, Awasthy feels both work and taking family forward is equally on her mind. “As a couple working in the industry we are truly blessed and taking family forward is surely on the cards. At the same time equally important is our respective careers that we both are very optimistic about. It is not one without the other. For us, both family and our will work go hand in hand. So, it’s better to go with the flow for now.”