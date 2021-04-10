Tamannaah Bhatia posts photo from private jet, fans ask ‘why is Virat Kohli sitting in the back’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia shared a picture from inside a private jet on Friday, in which an assortment of chips and cookies was seen on the tray table in front of her. Seated behind her were make-up artists Florian Hurel and Nilam Kenia. “Breakfast please... Featuring @florianhurel and @nilamkenia,” she captioned her Instagram post.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Florian’s striking resemblance to cricketer Virat Kohli. “He is looking like king kohli,” one fan commented. “Why virat kohli is sitting at back?” another wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Some wanted to know if Tamannaah was going for the inaugural match of the new Indian Premier League season -- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat is the captain of RCB, who won Friday evening’s match against MI.

Tamannaah flew to Hyderabad with Florian and Nilam for the promotions of her debut web series, 11th Hour, in which she plays a businesswoman trying to save her company on the verge of liquidation.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah’s next Bollywood release is Bole Chudiyan, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also has a number of Telugu films in the pipeline, including F3, Seetimaarr and That Is Mahalakshmi.

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah talked about making it on her own in the film industry, without any connections. “Yes I’m not from the industry, I don’t have a godfather or a mentor. I’ve done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love and adulation I’ve got from the audience. It was something I never expected. So if you’re dedicated, hardworking and talented, you’ll survive. Good efforts count,” she said.

Tamannaah added that now, with the kind of content that is being made, people are getting work ‘purely on the basis of talent’. “I think being an insider doesn’t promise you more than an opportunity. Most of the biggest stars today are outsiders. Only good work and talent sell,” she said.