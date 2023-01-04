Amid dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrive at Mumbai airport from Goa after New Year's Eve bash. Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived in Mumbai after celebrating New Year's Eve together in Goa. On Tuesday night, the actor's made their first public appearance after fans had spotted them 'kissing' in a video from a recent Goa bash. While Tamannaah and Vijay have not addressed the dating rumours, fans said they were all 'for this relationship' as they reacted to the latest videos and photos of the actors from Mumbai airport. Also read: Fans spot Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ‘kissing’ at New Year's Eve party, are already 'shipping' them

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a black dress with a shawl, while Vijay sported with a white T-shirt and a pair of denims; he also wore dark sunglasses and a cap. Reacting to a video of the two from Mumbai airport that was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, a fan wrote, "I'm here for this relationship." Another one commented, "They look lovely together..." A comment also read, "How awesome are these two."

A recent video showed Tamannaah and Vijay allegedly kissing at a party in Goa as they welcomed 2023. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, allegedly gave a glimpse of Tamannaah and Vijay holding one another and kissing. Vijay was seen in a white shirt, while Tamannaah wore a bright pink outfit for the outdoor party at Goan restaurant Purple Martini.

Earlier, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai in December 2022. As per a recent report in Pinkvilla, Tamannaah and Vijay’s first meeting took place on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s short, which will be a part of Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah was seen in many Telugu and Hindi films last year, including Ghani, F3: Fun and Frustration, Babli Bouncer, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakalam. This year, she will be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. Vijay was last seen as an abusive husband in the Netflix film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. Vijay will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also features Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

