Tamannaah Bhatia posts pics of dreamy new year holiday in Goa; fans ask about Vijay Varma. Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were allegedly seen kissing each other during a New Year's Eve bash in Goa. Since then, the two actors have been grabbing attention because of their rumoured relationship. They were recently spotted arriving at Mumbai airport from Goa. Now, fans are reacting to Tamannaah's new Instagram post of her recent Goa trip, and asking about Vijay. Also read: Fans spot Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ‘kissing’ at New Year's Eve party in Goa, are already 'shipping' them

On Friday, Tamannaah Bhatia dropped a series of videos and photos from Goa, and wrote in her caption, "Entering the new year as if it's twenty twenty free." She shared pictures of herself sitting on sand inside a cafe, singing with a guitarist, ordering food, drinking what appeared to be tea from a cup as she walked on the beach, among many other special moments. However, the comments section of her post was filled with eager fans asking about her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Varma.

While some wanted to know why Vijay was missing from the pictures, others found Tamannaah's post cute. "Where is Vijay Varma?" read a comment. Another fan commented, "Ek-aad photo photo Vijay Varma ke sath bhi post kar de te (you should have posted a photo with Vijay Varma too)." A person also wrote, "How is your boyfriend?" Another one wrote, "Cutieeee." A comment also read, “She is an island girl.”

On January 4, Tamannaah and Vijay were clicked at Mumbai airport, days after an alleged video of the two kissing at a Goa restaurant made its way online. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media, allegedly gave a glimpse of Tamannaah and Vijay holding one another and kissing. Vijay was seen in a white shirt, while Tamannaah wore a bright pink outfit for the outdoor party at the Goan restaurant Purple Martini.

Earlier, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai in December 2022. As per a recent report in Pinkvilla, Tamannaah and Vijay’s first meeting took place on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s short, which will be a part of Lust Stories 2.

This year, Tamannaah will be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. Vijay was last seen in Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also features Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

