Tanishaa Mukerji: I can never lose my sleep over what other people think of me’

Actor-reality show star Tanishaa Mukerji calls herself a social media buff and says she enjoys interacting with her followers almost every day.

“Social media is a place where I get to be with my fans and interact with them. It’s a fun exercise and whenever I get to face a nasty troll, he or she stands blocked. I have and never will lose my sleep over what other people think of me. I am people’s actor so if you want to share your thoughts and suggest, you are most welcome but no prying accepted,” says the Sarkar and Neal ‘n’ Nikki actor.

Mukerji strongly feels against the way Bollywood has been on troll target.

“It actually saddens and confuses me why such trends like ‘Ban Bollywood’ constantly pop up on social media that too because of trivial issues or when any actor shares his or her thought on their personal space. We can’t trend ‘ban the entire industry’ because of an individual’s random thought or action. The industry is too vast and as a producer I have realised that there are too many people who work here and earn their living. It’s not same for other industries then why Hindi film industry is targeted like this?”

Asserting what good can be attained from social media, she says, “There can be numerous ways it can bring goodness in our lives. For example, just recently, the message that Shah Rukh Khan posted for his daughter on joining the industry was such a touching episode for all of us. There are many such things from which we can learn in our lives.”

On work front, Mukerji is happy that too many good projects are in pipeline. “I am reading a couple of movie scripts whereas the projects I have already shot for are soon to be released. Also, as a producer, I am reading a script, so let’s see how it shapes up. And, the film that I shot in Lucknow a year ago is in its post-production.”