Tara Sutaria’s mom shares glimpse of ad she featured in 50 years ago, fans say ‘like mother like daughter’

Tara Sutaria recently featured in an advert for a soap brand, which prompted her mother, Tina Sutaria, to take a trip down memory lane. Tara's latest ad stint reminded Tina of a similar advert she featured in 50 years ago.

On her unverified Instagram, which is followed by Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain, Tina shared a snippet of a soap advert she starred in, dated 1972. “I was the face of Pears glycerine soap. Exactly 50 years later my daughter is the Savlon glycerine soap girl. We've come a full circle,” she wrote.

The comments section of Tina's post was flooded with reactions from fans of Tara. “Like mother, like daughter,” wrote several fans while some added: “Omg, exact copy" and “This is so adorable.” Tina's caption also made several fans emotional, like one wrote: “This is so cute! Your caption is love.” One more fan commented: “It is like a beautiful circle of life. Glad to see your childhood pic, Tina Sutaria."

Fans also heaped praises on Tara's latest advert, calling her 'cute' and ‘adorable’. Singer Armaan Malik reacted to the post saying: “Haha cutest ad." “You're an exceptionally wondrous and marvellous girl,” wrote a fan while another added: “You look so beautiful.”

Tara Sutaria, who was a Disney India star, stepped into Bollywood with 2019's Student of the Year 2, in which she co-starred with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She has also featured in films such as Marjaavaan and Tadap. Her line-up of upcoming movies include Heropanti 2, starring Tiger, and Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Tara, who is dating Aadar Jain, almost always accompanies him to the Kapoors' family get-togethers. On Christmas, she hung out with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, among others at the Kapoors' Christmas brunch.

