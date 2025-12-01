Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film mints 68 crore; 50 crore just in Hindi

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 02:34 pm IST

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 3: Aanand L Rai's romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon was released in theatres last Friday.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 3: Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, was released in theatres in Hindi and Tamil on November 28 to mixed reviews. However, in its first weekend, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer managed to collect over 50 crore for its Hindi version in India and over 68 crore worldwide. Take a look.

Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon play the leads in Aanand L Rai's film.
Tere Ishk Mein worldwide box office collection day 3: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon play the leads in Aanand L Rai's film.

Tere Ishk Mein Hindi box office in 1st weekend

In its first weekend, Tere Ishk Mein crossed the 50 crore mark in India for its Hindi version. The producers, Colour Yellow Movies, announced the news on social media by releasing a poster of Dhanush lying on a jet with “50.95 crore (NBOC in India) Only Hindi” written on it. “When an ISHK saga like this hits hard, numbers hit harder!” they wrote, sharing the poster. Dhanush also shared it, writing, “Flying high! Har Har Mahadev.” Tere Ishk Mein has been performing better in Hindi than in Tamil both in India and worldwide.

Worldwide box office in 1st weekend

Tere Ishk Mein had a worldwide opening of 22 crore on Friday, collecting 44.25 crore by the end of Saturday. The film has also been performing better in India than overseas. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film grossed 52 crore net in India, out of which 49.75 crore came from the Hindi version and an estimated 2.25 crore from the Tamil version. With only 6 crore coming in from overseas in the first weekend, the worldwide total stands at 68 crore. With Monday sure to slow down footfall, it remains to be seen when the film crosses the 100 crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand from a screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It follows the tumultuous relationship between Shankar and Mukti, played by Dhanush and Kriti, and how their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet years later.

