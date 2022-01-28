Inside pics from Manish Malhotra's house party with Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a series of photos from his house party on Instagram. Many Bollywood celebrities, including the cast of Gehraiyaan were spotted in the pictures.

In one picture, Manish was seen chilling with Karan Johar and actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Sara and Janhvi can be seen twinning in black, as they pose for the camera.

Manish Malhotra shares pics from his house party.

In another photo, Manish posed with the Gehraiyaan team. Adding the caption, “With Gehraiyaan cast” Manish shared a selfie with filmmaker Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is also the part of the main cast of the film, was missing from the photos. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

Deepika shared the photo posted by Manish on her Instagram Story and called Manish the “World's best host ever.”

Manish Malhotra poses with Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa.

In the next picture, Ananya Panday and her alleged boyfriend actor Ishaan Khatter posed with Manish for a selfie. Manish also shared his selfies with Sara and Janhvi on his Instagram Stories.

Manish Malhotra poses with Ananya Panday and Ishaann Khatter.

Manish Malhotra with Sara Ali Khan.

Manish Malhotra with Janhvi Kapoor.

Earlier this week, Manish hosted Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karan Johar. Manish also shared photos on his Instagram. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “That perfect afternoon home with friends,” and tagged Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karan. He gave a shout-out to Karisma Kapoor and added, “Missing you @therealkarismakapoor.”

Kareena also shared the same photos on her Instagram Stories. She added a “Friends Forever” sticker along with the first photo and wrote, “My forever favourites. Missing my Lolo.” She added a “love my life” sticker to the second image. She also shared a picture of Karan and wrote, “Bro, what’s going on here?” She added a heart emoji at the end.

