The Archies: Khushi Kapoor poses with co-star Vedang Raina; Mihir Raj shares photo from sets. See new pics

The Archies actors Vedang Raina and Mihir Raj have shared new pictures from Ooty where they are shooting for the Netflix film. One of the pictures showed Vedang posing with Khushi Kapoor. Khushi, Vedang, and Mihir, along with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot will be seen in the Zoya Akhtar film, which is an adaptation of Archie Comics' stories and characters. Also Read| Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina pose with fans amid The Archies shoot in Ooty. See pics

Vedang, who will mark his Bollywood debut with The Archies, took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share pictures that showed him with his co-stars Khushi and Mihir. The cast is currently filming for the project in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. Vedang, who will be playing a character based on Reggie Mantle in the film, captioned the post, “Ooty & friends,” adding heart emojis. His co-star Yuvraj Menda dropped heart emojis on the post.

One of the pictures showed Khushi and Vedang smiling for the camera, while another showed Vedang on a road in front of a picturesque location. There was also a picture of a wall that showed the shadow of two boys and a girl. The last one showed Vedang with Mihir, who will be playing Jughead Jones in the musical.

Vedang Raina, Mihir Raj share pictures as they shoot for The Archies in Ooty.

Mihir, who has been seen in Super 30, Dolly Aur Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitare, and Bard of Blood among other films, also shared a glimpse from The Archies sets. He took to Instagram Stories on Sunday morning to share a picture of a door that had a Jughead poster on it. He added the Archie’s Party song to the story, and captioned it, “Morning from the sets.”

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will mark the highly-anticipated debut of three star kids--Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Khushi will be playing the character based onBetty Copper in the film, while Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica Lodge. Agastya Nanda will play the character inspired from Archie Andrews.

