There are no boundaries anymore: Aakanksha Singh

After starting with TV and then dabbling in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada cinema and OTT space, actor Aakanksha Singh feels that there are no barriers right now.

“The appreciation I am getting is giving me power to break my boundaries and get better with each project. There are no boundaries anymore and a lot of people from Bollywood are doing South Indian films, which was earlier the other way round. It’s because so much good content is being made there and there is no language barrier right now. So, as an actor, we are exploring all opportunities — be it Hindi films, regional projects and OTT series,” says the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor.

Having worked in projects like Paliwaan (2019) and Malli Raava (2017) the actor says, “Down South, it’s not dancing around the trees any more. They are writing good roles for female actors and I am fortunate to have such good roles to play. I feel grateful that as an actor as I am growing with each passing day and roles coming in my kitty. I am fortunate to get such a good opportunity and I am just looking forward to playing more characters and roles.”

Aakanksha has a good line up of projects. “Last month, my OTT series Parampara was released in seven languages. Next, I will be seen as a hockey player in Clap which will be released in Tamil and Telugu, then there is Telugu film anthology Meet Cute and of course Runway 34 opposite Ajay Devgn and this project that I am shooting,” says the actor.

She started with daily soap Na Bole Tum Na Bole Kuch Kaha which had two seasons followed by TV finite series Gulmohar Grand. “Since then, I have not done anything on TV and then started my journey of films down South.”

On coming back to Lucknow after many years she says, “I had come here as a child for a family function. I came in between also but that was just for a day for some promotion so I won’t count that! This time, I have completed two schedules of shoots here and will be back here again for my final leg very soon.”

She is in love with the nippy weather and food. “I loved the warmth of the city. Heritage wise and city vibes match a lot with my hometown Jaipur. My nani asked me to get a chikankari dress so I bought a sari for her. As for me, I have huge Lakhnavi stuff in my wardrobe. I am a big-time foodie and this time, I relished anjeer and khajur ka halwa that I had for the first time and really loved it. Unfortunately, I had not been able to see much of the city till now so in my final leg I hope to explore the city and the vegetarian food more,” says the actor.

