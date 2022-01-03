There were days when I felt like giving up: Mahima Makwana

Actor Mahima Makwana may be new to the film industry, but she is aware of the dos and don’ts in showbiz. “People like candid and unconventional. They want unfiltered conversations,” she quips.

Makwana got a dream debut in the Salman Khan-led Antim: The Final Truth, however, the actor says, “the real struggle begins now.” She explains, “It is more difficult to be consistent. I don’t want to let people down. I’m scared to fade away. So there’s pressure. But I’m going with the flow.”

That doesn’t mean bagging her debut film was an easy ride. “If I have bagged one film today, people don’t know the 100 films that I’ve been rejected for. There have been people who told me that I won’t make it to the big screen. But you need to trust yourself. I would go crazy if I start listening to people,” says the actor, who has starred in many TV shows.

The 22-year-old may sound like she has figured it all, however, she confesses she is “far from” it. “One mistake that I made throughout my journey was that I was too harsh and hard on myself. Sometimes, it’s okay to have a bad day. I might just take a day off but I will make sure after that day, I speed up,” Makwana introspects, adding, “There were days when I felt like giving up. But I battled those feelings. I never got tired of acting, but when you work on TV, the process can take a toll on you.”