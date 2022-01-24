This is how Janhvi Kapoor helped sister Anshula Kapoor during a photoshoot: ‘Had to change tactics’. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor shared her pictures and told her fans how her half-sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor guided her during the photo shoot.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Anshula wrote, “What you see here is basically @janhvikapoor directing me while I (somewhat) succeed in trying to keep my eyes open when I smile! The struggle was real, so we had to change tactics. Swipe right to see how we went from candid to planned it!”

In the photos, Anshula can be seen wearing a sea-green coloured lehenga as she posed for the camera.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “Stunner and the cutest.” Varun Dhawan called the photos “stunning.” Maheep Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Designer Nafisa Rachel William wrote, “So real.”

One fan commented on the picture, “Gorgeous! This colour on you.” While another one called her the ‘Indian version of Elsa’ and added, "Super pretty." One wrote, “Just speechless. Such a beautiful picture. God bless you with all happiness.”

Arjun and Anshula are film producer Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona while Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are his children with late actor Sridevi.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier this year, Arjun had opened up on the dynamics he and Anshula share with their half-siblings Janhvi and Khushi. “If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit,” he had said.

Read More: Janhvi Kapoor, at HTLS 2021, says she's been criticised her whole life: 'I gave it a lot of value at one point'

Anshula did her schooling from Mumbai's Ecole Mondiale World School. She later completed her Bachelor's of Arts from Barnard College which is in New York City. In 2015, she started working as Operations Manager in Hrithik Roshan’s company, HRX. In 2019, she started her startup named Fankind.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON