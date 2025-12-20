Los Angeles, Hollywood star Tom Holland has wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". Tom Holland wraps 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026. It also features actors Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas, among others.

The filmmaker shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Saturday, featuring him alongside the actor. It was followed by the picture of the entire crew of the film.

Cretton praised the efforts of everyone involved in the film, which was the biggest and most rewarding project for the filmmaker. "I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of. To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions.

"To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting," he wrote in the caption.

The filmmaker also lauded efforts by Holland. "I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,'" he wrote.

The film will be penned by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, the writing duo behind No Way Home, and marks a significant moment in the ongoing Sony-Disney collaboration that has allowed Spider-Man to remain part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Besides "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", Holland will also feature in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey. Based on the ancient Greek epic poem "Odyssey" by Homer, the film features a star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

