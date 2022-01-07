Top 5: From SRK, Aamir to Ranbir and Hrithik, 2022 will mark the return of the heroes

A forced pause amid the pandemic or careful contemplation of their next venture, many actors have been away from the screen for a while now. And some of the top names are set to rock the big screen in 2022. From Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan to Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, here are the top 5 heros that are set to return to the big screen after a long gap.

Aamir Khan

The actor’s last big screen appearance was in Thugs of Hindostan in 2018, which was not successful at the box office. Khan has since been working on the pandemic-plagued project Laal Singh Chaddha. And fans might finally get to see Mr Perfectionist back on screen in 2022, in the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan playing Gump’s love interest.

Hirthik Roshan stars in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.

Hirthik Roshan

After Super 30 and War in 2019, Hrithik Roshan’s fans missed watching him on the screen. The actor is now looking to treat his fans with the Hindi remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan

After Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been waiting for a long time to see King Khan on the silver screen. The actor will soon wow us all again with Pathan, part of a spy-verse which involves numerous action-drama films. This project will see SRK in the lead role, along with a cameo performance from Salman Khan, who plays the character Tiger in the same spy-verse. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed and so are we!

Actor Prabhas’ last release was Saaho in 2019

Prabhas

He is known to work at his own pace when it comes to his films but this time the gap has been too much for his fans. Prabhas has not had a cinema outing since Saaho in 2019. That will change this year, as he will be seen in period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which also stars Pooja Hegde.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera and the much-awaited Brahmāstra

Ranbir Kapoor

Another actor who has been away from the screen for a long while is Ranbir Kapoor. But the wait will seemingly end this year with a double bonanza! Last seen in Sanju (2018), a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, Kapoor is going to be seen again on screen with two films this year — Shamshera and the much-awaited Brahmāstra.