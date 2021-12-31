Controversies in Bollywood aren’t anything new, and 2021 proved that yet again. From web content coming under the scanner, to a superstar’s son being arrested, here are the top five controversies which rocked the nation:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. THE ARYAN KHAN DRUG CASE

From Aryan Khan’s drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, top 5 controversies which rocked Bollywood in 2021

The entire nation was shocked when news started pouring in on October 3 about Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan being caught aboard a cruise rave party by Narcotics Control Bureau. It was a raid helmed by Sameer Wankhede off Mumbai’s coast. The 24-year-old was arrested with a couple of other people and accused of consumption and ‘conspiracy’, among other charges, and kept in jail. Khan did the rounds of courts in Mumbai to get bail, but the NCB opposed it repeatedly, until October 28 when the Bombay Hight Court granted it. Aryan returned home to celebrations by SRK’s fans outside their house Mannat. Everyone waited for SRK to speak up about it, but he never did and it continues to be like that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. SONU SOOD’S PHILANTHROPY UNDER THE SCANNER

From Aryan Khan’s drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, top 5 controversies which rocked Bollywood in 2021

He was dubbed a ‘messiah’ for the extensive philanthropy work he did in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. It was natural hence for it to make headlines when his premises and house were raided by Income Tax department for alleged tax evasion, starting September 15 for four days. Allegations ranged from donations worth ₹18.94 crores being collected, but only 1.9 crores being used, to unpaid income tax dues amounting to Rs. 20 crores. Sood tweeted after the raids were over,” You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ AND NORA FATEHI’S RENDEZVOUS WITH A CONMAN

From Aryan Khan’s drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, top 5 controversies which rocked Bollywood in 2021

Such has been the development in this case, that reportedly many makers are keen on turning it into a web series. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, a conman has multiple cases against him, and the ED is investigating a ₹200 crore money laundering scam in which he is the main accused. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’ name cropped up when she was summoned by ED in August for questioning. It was alleged that she and Chandrasekhar are romantically linked, and tagged as a possible “beneficiary”. She was examined as a witness in the case, and her spokesperson had issued a statement in August ‘Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple (Chandrasekhar and his wife)’ However, later a picture of her kissing him on his cheek surfaced online, followed by another pic. Actor Nora Fatehi’s name cropped up in the case too, and she was called in for questioning. Both were showered with expensive gifts by him, with Fernandez allegedly being promised by him that he will produce a superhero film franchise for her. The ED, who has questioned Fernandez four times, has currently refused to downgrade the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her, which means she cannot leave the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. RAJ KUNDRA’S PORN SCANDAL

From Aryan Khan’s drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, top 5 controversies which rocked Bollywood in 2021

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s businessman husband, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. A raid was also conducted at their Juhu house by the crime branch. While her statement was also recorded in the matter, Shetty denied any involvement. ‘She (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot (Raj’s app) are not pornography but erotica’ she said, according to a police official quoted in Mid Day. She denied knowing what her husband was up to. The actor moved Bombay High Court asking for an injunction against defamatory content on social media and websites, however the court stated news reports cannot be termed defamatory. After being in jail for almost two months, Kundra was granted bail on September 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. OTT CONTENT UNDER THE SCANNER

From Aryan Khan’s drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, top 5 controversies which rocked Bollywood in 2021

Two if the biggest web shows this year- Saif Ali Khan’s Taandav and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2, found themselves in trouble over their content. While the former courted controversy over specific scenes such as the one showing Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub’s character playing Lord Shiva in a college play and mouthing lines about Azaadi, TFM 2 drew ire of the Tamil community who felt that they were shown in a negative light.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}