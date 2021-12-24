Twinkle Khanna compares marriages with balloons, says some ‘puncture suddenly, most deflate incrementally’

Twinkle Khanna, in her latest Instagram post, has presented a ‘balloon theory’, comparing marriages with an inflated balloon. The actor-turned-author, who is married to Akshay Kumar, said that while some ‘balloons’ do ‘puncture suddenly’, many ‘deflate incrementally with time.’

“Marriages are like balloons, some puncture suddenly, but most deflate incrementally with time. It's the ones filled with hope, kindness and laughing gas that just may flatten slow enough to last a lifetime,” Twinkle wrote.

She shared the post with the caption, “Friday gyaan for all the members of this particular tribe! Drop a (heart emoji) if you agree. And if you disagree then share your hot air recipe so that the rest of us can learn something too. #marraigebootcamp.”

While many dropped heart emojis, showing their agreement with Twinkle, many also shared their own thoughts about marriage. “So true, sahi kaha aapne (You're right). Also marriage is like a lottery either you win or lose,” a fan commented. “Marriage is a cocktail of love and fights,” a comment read.

“I reckon marriages should come with a 10-year renewable contract,” another wrote. “Yes but this applies to all relationships I guess,” a comment read.

Akshay and Twinkle married in 2001. The couple has two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Earlier this year, when Akshay and Twinkle were in London, Twinkle shared a series of pictures with the Atrangi Re star and joked that the pictures show how most marriages go.

“My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck!” she wrote.

While Twinkle has been busy with her work, Akshay, too, has been occupied with a long list of projects. His new movie Atrangi Re released on Disney+ Hosts. He will be seen Prithviraj and Bachchan Panday in the first half of the year.

