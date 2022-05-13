Twinkle Khanna goes for dinner with Karan Johar after telling fans that she 'can't do Koffee With Karan again'. See pics

Actor Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with filmmaker Karan Johar on her Instagram handle. The picture comes a day after Twinkle shared a photo of herself sipping coffee and said that she can't do Koffee With Karan again but can do Tea With Twinkle. Apart from Karan, she also shared a photo with her cousin Karan Kapadia. Also Read: Twinkle Khanna says she 'can't do Koffee With Karan again', pitches her own show instead

Sharing a photo with Karan Johar and Karan Kapadia, Twinkle wrote, “A Karan for dinner last night and a Karan for lunch this afternoon. If only there were a Karan that was just right for dessert :) Love you both @karankapadiaofficial and @karanjohar.”

Karan Johar commented, “Love you my darling.” Karan Kapadia wrote, “Love you.” One fan wrote, “Matlab Tea With Twinkle cancel (You mean there will be no Tea With Twinkle now)?” Another one said, “Very nice pictures.”

On Thursday she shared a monochrome photo of herself having tea and wrote, “Just rolling with it. On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games. Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all. #behindthescenes #shootmenow.” As soon as Twinkle dropped the picture, her fans started requesting her for a talk show titled Tea With Twinkle, with many suggesting that it could give Koffee With Karan tough competition.

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit acting after a few years – her last film as an actor was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films.

Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015, which was success. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which released in 2017, and fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

