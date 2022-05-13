Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna goes for dinner with Karan Johar after telling fans that she 'can't do Koffee With Karan again'. See pics
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna goes for dinner with Karan Johar after telling fans that she 'can't do Koffee With Karan again'. See pics

Actor Twinkle Khanna shared pictures with filmmaker Karan Johar and her cousin Karan Kapadia on her Instagram handle.
Twinkle Khanna with filmmaker Karan Johar.
Twinkle Khanna with filmmaker Karan Johar.
Published on May 13, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with filmmaker Karan Johar on her Instagram handle. The picture comes a day after Twinkle shared a photo of herself sipping coffee and said that she can't do Koffee With Karan again but can do Tea With Twinkle. Apart from Karan, she also shared a photo with her cousin Karan Kapadia. Also Read: Twinkle Khanna says she 'can't do Koffee With Karan again', pitches her own show instead

Sharing a photo with Karan Johar and Karan Kapadia, Twinkle wrote, “A Karan for dinner last night and a Karan for lunch this afternoon. If only there were a Karan that was just right for dessert :) Love you both @karankapadiaofficial and @karanjohar.”

Twinkle Khanna shares pic with filmmaker Karan Johar and cousin Rahul Kapadia.
Twinkle Khanna shares pic with filmmaker Karan Johar and cousin Rahul Kapadia.

Karan Johar commented, “Love you my darling.” Karan Kapadia wrote, “Love you.” One fan wrote, “Matlab Tea With Twinkle cancel (You mean there will be no Tea With Twinkle now)?” Another one said, “Very nice pictures.”

On Thursday she shared a monochrome photo of herself having tea and wrote, “Just rolling with it. On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games. Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all. #behindthescenes #shootmenow.” As soon as Twinkle dropped the picture, her fans started requesting her for a talk show titled Tea With Twinkle, with many suggesting that it could give Koffee With Karan tough competition.

Twinkle Khanna shares new pic.
Twinkle Khanna shares new pic.

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit acting after a few years – her last film as an actor was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films.

Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015, which was success. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which released in 2017, and fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna karan johar's children karan johar karan johar's twins + 2 more
twinkle khanna karan johar's children karan johar karan johar's twins + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out