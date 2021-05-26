Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna remembers grandmother, shares picture of inheritance she received from her
Twinkle Khanna remembers grandmother, shares picture of inheritance she received from her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a picture showing the inheritance, a sewing kit, she received from her maternal grandmother, Betty Kapadia. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle in her post showed the kit along with a white shirt that featured an embroidery on the breast pocket.

She captioned her post, "My Nani’s sewing kit-An inheritance that goes beyond tiered boxes and yarn. If she could see this I am sure she would wrinkle her nose and say, ‘Tina, give it to me, I have to redo your chain stitch.’ #WhenFingersFlyAndTheMindStaysStill #workinprogress."

Reacting to her post, fans took to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Yes...the one work with these thread's...has lot's of affection for their work...I too agree." Another said, "U r inspiring me to pick up embroidery again! I always found it therapeutic." "Its so beautifully done. You make her proud," commented another. "Well will love a separate photo only of your treasured sewing kit," wrote a fan.

Earlier in 2020, Twinkle had shared a video of herself sewing. She had captioned the post, "While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work.’"

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Twinkle had recently suggested reading materials. Sharing a post on Instagram, she had written, "Book recommendations-All short stories. From what I read or reread recently. Get these for a brief respite and lose yourself within the comfort of printed pages. Get in Trouble-Kelly Link Men Without Women-Haruki Murakami Exhalation-Ted Chiang #bookrecommendations #ShortStories #bookworms."

Last month, Twinkle had shared that she, along with her husband Akshay Kumar, had donated 100 oxygen concentrators.

