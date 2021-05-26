Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna remembers grandmother, shares picture of inheritance she received from her
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture showing an inheritance from her grandmother.
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture showing an inheritance from her grandmother.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna remembers grandmother, shares picture of inheritance she received from her

  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a photo of the inheritance from her grandmother. See here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:40 PM IST

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a picture showing the inheritance, a sewing kit, she received from her maternal grandmother, Betty Kapadia. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle in her post showed the kit along with a white shirt that featured an embroidery on the breast pocket.

She captioned her post, "My Nani’s sewing kit-An inheritance that goes beyond tiered boxes and yarn. If she could see this I am sure she would wrinkle her nose and say, ‘Tina, give it to me, I have to redo your chain stitch.’ #WhenFingersFlyAndTheMindStaysStill #workinprogress."

Reacting to her post, fans took to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Yes...the one work with these thread's...has lot's of affection for their work...I too agree." Another said, "U r inspiring me to pick up embroidery again! I always found it therapeutic." "Its so beautifully done. You make her proud," commented another. "Well will love a separate photo only of your treasured sewing kit," wrote a fan.

Earlier in 2020, Twinkle had shared a video of herself sewing. She had captioned the post, "While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work.’"

Also Read: Video shows how Katrina Kaif always refuses to speak ill of her colleagues, fans call her 'true human being'

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Twinkle had recently suggested reading materials. Sharing a post on Instagram, she had written, "Book recommendations-All short stories. From what I read or reread recently. Get these for a brief respite and lose yourself within the comfort of printed pages. Get in Trouble-Kelly Link Men Without Women-Haruki Murakami Exhalation-Ted Chiang #bookrecommendations #ShortStories #bookworms."

Last month, Twinkle had shared that she, along with her husband Akshay Kumar, had donated 100 oxygen concentrators.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
twinkle khanna twinkle khanna books twinkle khanna instagram twinkle khanna pics betty kapadia + 3 more

Related Stories

Suhana Khan poses for a glamorous photoshoot.
Suhana Khan poses for a glamorous photoshoot.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s friends click the best pictures of her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan posed for a glamorous photoshoot conducted by her friend, Palmer Wells. Another friend, Gillian, also shared pictures with her.
READ FULL STORY
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were declared divorced in April 2019.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were declared divorced in April 2019.
hollywood

Angelina Jolie says judge in Brad Pitt divorce won't let children testify

AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Angelina Jolie said the judge presiding over her child custody case in her divorce with Brad Pitt has unfairly refused to allow their children to testify.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.