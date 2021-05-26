Twinkle Khanna remembers grandmother, shares picture of inheritance she received from her

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a picture showing the inheritance, a sewing kit, she received from her maternal grandmother, Betty Kapadia. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle in her post showed the kit along with a white shirt that featured an embroidery on the breast pocket.

She captioned her post, "My Nani’s sewing kit-An inheritance that goes beyond tiered boxes and yarn. If she could see this I am sure she would wrinkle her nose and say, ‘Tina, give it to me, I have to redo your chain stitch.’ #WhenFingersFlyAndTheMindStaysStill #workinprogress."

Reacting to her post, fans took to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Yes...the one work with these thread's...has lot's of affection for their work...I too agree." Another said, "U r inspiring me to pick up embroidery again! I always found it therapeutic." "Its so beautifully done. You make her proud," commented another. "Well will love a separate photo only of your treasured sewing kit," wrote a fan.

Earlier in 2020, Twinkle had shared a video of herself sewing. She had captioned the post, "While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work.’"

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Twinkle had recently suggested reading materials. Sharing a post on Instagram, she had written, "Book recommendations-All short stories. From what I read or reread recently. Get these for a brief respite and lose yourself within the comfort of printed pages. Get in Trouble-Kelly Link Men Without Women-Haruki Murakami Exhalation-Ted Chiang #bookrecommendations #ShortStories #bookworms."

Last month, Twinkle had shared that she, along with her husband Akshay Kumar, had donated 100 oxygen concentrators.

