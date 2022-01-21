Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares glimpses of her ‘device free evening’ with Nitara: Pancakes, word games and jokes
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna shares glimpses of her ‘device free evening’ with Nitara: Pancakes, word games and jokes

Twinkle Khanna shared videos and photos of her evening with daughter Nitara. In the videos, the mother daughter duo can be seen playing a word game together, after enjoying homemade pancakes.
Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her day with daughter Nitara.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 12:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram. In the video, Twinkle gave a glimpse of her evening with her 9-year-old daughter Nitara.

Sharing the videos and photos, Twinkle jokingly wrote, “A fun, device-free evening exploring Tweak's subscription box. I made the pancakes and she did the decoration, then promptly ate it all up while we played the word-building card game. She may soon beat me as she is equally competitive! We resolved to make this a habit. Our kids deserve our undivided attention and sprinkles of joy as a reward for their sheer resilience through this pandemic."

In the first video, Twinkle is seen making the batter for pancakes, as she says, “My little assistant doesn't want to help but only wants to eat." In the second video, Nitara is seen decorating her pancake. Twinkle asks her, “Is that a face?” Nitara replies, “Yes.” Twinkle asks again, “Who's face is that? Yours?” Nitara replies, “Mumma's” and bursts into laughter. 

RELATED STORIES

In the last video, Twinkle says a few words starting with 'Cha' and asks Nitara “What did you write?” Nitara says, “Charcoal.” Hearing the answer, Twinkle gets surprised and asks: “You wrote charcoal?” Nitara says, “I wrote charcoal.” Excited, Twinkle then says, “That is so cool.”

As soon as Twinkle posted these videos, fans started reacting to it. One person said, “Twinkle time spent with kids is earned. Goes down in memory." Another one said, “Selfless time spent with our kids is so important, can connect with this totally, these little ones are amazing creatures.” While one wrote, “Nitara's laugh is so cute.”

Read More: Akshay Kumar, Nitara find Twinkle Khanna's book in their resort's library at Ranthambore, she calls it 'perfect'

Twinkle and actor Akshay Kumar tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple welcomed their first child Aarav, in 2002 and Nitara, in 2012.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
twinkle khanna
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP