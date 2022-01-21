Twinkle Khanna shares glimpses of her ‘device free evening’ with Nitara: Pancakes, word games and jokes

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram. In the video, Twinkle gave a glimpse of her evening with her 9-year-old daughter Nitara.

Sharing the videos and photos, Twinkle jokingly wrote, “A fun, device-free evening exploring Tweak's subscription box. I made the pancakes and she did the decoration, then promptly ate it all up while we played the word-building card game. She may soon beat me as she is equally competitive! We resolved to make this a habit. Our kids deserve our undivided attention and sprinkles of joy as a reward for their sheer resilience through this pandemic."

In the first video, Twinkle is seen making the batter for pancakes, as she says, “My little assistant doesn't want to help but only wants to eat." In the second video, Nitara is seen decorating her pancake. Twinkle asks her, “Is that a face?” Nitara replies, “Yes.” Twinkle asks again, “Who's face is that? Yours?” Nitara replies, “Mumma's” and bursts into laughter.

In the last video, Twinkle says a few words starting with 'Cha' and asks Nitara “What did you write?” Nitara says, “Charcoal.” Hearing the answer, Twinkle gets surprised and asks: “You wrote charcoal?” Nitara says, “I wrote charcoal.” Excited, Twinkle then says, “That is so cool.”

As soon as Twinkle posted these videos, fans started reacting to it. One person said, “Twinkle time spent with kids is earned. Goes down in memory." Another one said, “Selfless time spent with our kids is so important, can connect with this totally, these little ones are amazing creatures.” While one wrote, “Nitara's laugh is so cute.”

Read More: Akshay Kumar, Nitara find Twinkle Khanna's book in their resort's library at Ranthambore, she calls it 'perfect'

Twinkle and actor Akshay Kumar tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple welcomed their first child Aarav, in 2002 and Nitara, in 2012.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail