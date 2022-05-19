IndiaAtCannes | Urvashi Rautela: India’s strength in content at showcase at Cannes 2022

Actor Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her debut at the stage of ongoing 75th edition of Festival de Cannes, and she feels Indian stories going to the festival reflect the strength of the content being churned out in the country.

At the fest, she will be seen at the Indian Pavilion section at the fest for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film, The Legend.

“I’m truly honoured to mark my debut and to be invited by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world for the launch of my multilingual film. It’s certainly the most important film festival to me, in terms of worldwide impact. And it becomes all the more important with India being the official ‘Country of Honour’,” Rautela tells us.

The 28-year-old adds, “For a long time, India has been known as the world’s largest filmmaker. Now, many from the entertainment industry will be attending the film festival this year to showcase the same. India is the content creator of the world. The type of films in Cannes this year will showcase India’s strength in content”.

Here, the actor praised the government’s active involvement in taking the Indian content to the global stage, saying the strokes of cultural and regional diversity will show myriad hues of the cinematic world of the country.

“The projects going to the fest show the linguistic, cultural, and regional diversity, with the fest giving a chance to the makers to network with delegates from across the global community. It will open more avenues for our industry, and it is a proud moment. The Indian pavilion’s aim is to establish international partnerships in film shooting, distribution, production, script development, technology and promoting film sales and syndication, which is a great step for the film industry’s future,” she notes.