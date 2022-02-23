Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Urvashi Rautela slams ‘ridiculous’ speculation about ‘love bite’ on her neck, demands apology from news portal

Urvashi Rautela called out a news portal for insinuating that the mark on her neck was a ‘love bite’ and said that her red lipstick was transferred to her neck via her mask.
Urvashi Rautela lashed out at a news portal for spreading fake stories about her.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 05:40 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Urvashi Rautela slammed a news portal for spreading ‘fake’ stories and speculating if the mark on her neck was a ‘love bite’. She called the article ‘ridiculous’ and demanded an apology from them.

Taking to Twitter, Urvashi shared a screenshot of a news article that speculated about the nature of a mark on her neck. The headline suggested that it was a ‘love bite’. She criticised the report and asked the website to focus on her achievements instead of spreading such baseless stories about her.

“Ridiculous!!! It’s my red lipstick which spread from my mask. It’s hard to maintain red lips, ask any girl. Can’t believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image, especially girls. Why don’t you guys write about my achievements rather than spreading fake news for your own benefit? #needanapology,” she wrote.

Some of Urvashi’s fans came out in support of her in the replies to her tweet. “Madam, you represented India in Miss Universe. You had recently attended the Miss Universe 2021 pageant as a member of the jury. In fact, you were the youngest judge in history - you need not justify anything, we are proud as it is. Let them remain unjustified - you stay lit!” one wrote. “You do not need to bother about that, Urvashi. Your fans love you a lot,” another wrote.

Also see: Urvashi Rautela looks unrecognisable in new photos, fan says ‘thought it was Aishwarya Rai for a second’

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab The Great. She has acted in films such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in the Zee5 original film Virgin Bhanupriya.

Recently, Urvashi went to Israel as a jury member of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. The title was won by Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

