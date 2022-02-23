Urvashi Rautela slams ‘ridiculous’ speculation about ‘love bite’ on her neck, demands apology from news portal

Urvashi Rautela slammed a news portal for spreading ‘fake’ stories and speculating if the mark on her neck was a ‘love bite’. She called the article ‘ridiculous’ and demanded an apology from them.

Taking to Twitter, Urvashi shared a screenshot of a news article that speculated about the nature of a mark on her neck. The headline suggested that it was a ‘love bite’. She criticised the report and asked the website to focus on her achievements instead of spreading such baseless stories about her.

“Ridiculous!!! It’s my red lipstick which spread from my mask. It’s hard to maintain red lips, ask any girl. Can’t believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image, especially girls. Why don’t you guys write about my achievements rather than spreading fake news for your own benefit? #needanapology,” she wrote.

Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits. pic.twitter.com/o7mbrANMqP — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) February 20, 2022

Some of Urvashi’s fans came out in support of her in the replies to her tweet. “Madam, you represented India in Miss Universe. You had recently attended the Miss Universe 2021 pageant as a member of the jury. In fact, you were the youngest judge in history - you need not justify anything, we are proud as it is. Let them remain unjustified - you stay lit!” one wrote. “You do not need to bother about that, Urvashi. Your fans love you a lot,” another wrote.

Also see: Urvashi Rautela looks unrecognisable in new photos, fan says ‘thought it was Aishwarya Rai for a second’

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab The Great. She has acted in films such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in the Zee5 original film Virgin Bhanupriya.

Recently, Urvashi went to Israel as a jury member of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. The title was won by Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail